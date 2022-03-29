Mary Ann Miller RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Mary Ann Miller, 83, who died March 22, 2022, was celebrated March 26, at St. Bridget Church in West Rutland. Celebrant was Fr. John Tokaz, pastor of St. Peter Church. Soloist was Olivia Boughton, and organist was Angela Lundrigan. Bearers were Matthew, Nicholas, Daniel and Peter Miller. Eulogist was Leanne Courcelle. Burial will be at a later date in St. Bridget Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.