Mary Ann Miller RUTLAND — The graveside service for Mary Ann Miller, 83, who died March 22, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, in St. Bridget Cemetery in West Rutland. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 1:15 am
