Mary Ann Miller WEST RUTLAND — Mary Ann Miller, 83, of West Rutland, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Vista Senior Living in Killington. She was born in Rutland on March 18, 1939, the daughter of Jacob and Mary (Rosmus) Pluta. Mary Ann graduated from West Rutland High School Class of 1957 and Mary Fletcher School of Nursing in Burlington in 1960. She was married to Peter A. Miller on Feb. 6, 1965. They were married for 53 years before Pete’s passing on April 11, 2018. Mary Ann was employed as a Registered Nurse for several years in Vermont and California before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She started a second career as a pharmacy technician after her children went to college. She retired in 2000. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, going to the ocean and watching the New York Yankees. She is survived by her son, Peter J. Miller and his wife, Joanne, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; her daughter, Leanne Courcelle and her husband, Raymond, of Rutland; her brother, John Pluta and his wife, Joanne, of Mendon; and her four grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas and Daniel Miller, and Lauren Courcelle. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; two brothers, Joseph and Raymond Pluta; and by her daughter, Jennifer Mary Miller, at birth; nieces, nephews and cousins. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022. at 1 p.m. at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. A reception will follow at Sweet Caroline’s in West Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in St. Bridget's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland. The family would like to thank the staff at Vista Senior Living and the Visiting Nurse & Hospice for the excellent care they gave Mary Ann in the last few months of her life. Donations may be made in Mary Ann’s name to the charity of choice.
