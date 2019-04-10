Mary Ann Rosania BRANDON — Mary Ann Rosania, 87, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born March 19, 1932, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of August and Arabella (Elmer) Rosania. In Brandon, she worked for the school district on a pilot program to bring libraries to all district elementary schools. She retired in 2001. Ms. Rosania was a member of Brandon Farmers Market. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and growing plants. Survivors include a niece and two nephews. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon with the Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 36 Carver St., Brandon; or Brandon Free Public Library, 4 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
