Mary Ann Spotts PITTSFORD —Mary Ann Spotts, 87, died Saturday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Wintergreen North Residential Care in Brandon. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 5:26 am
