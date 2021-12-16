Mary Ann Spotts PITTSFORD — Mary Ann Spotts, age 87, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Wintergreen North Residential Care in Brandon. Mary Ann was born in Youngsville, Pennsylvania, on May 26, 1934. She was the daughter of George and Anna (Zurkan) Senchuk. She grew up in Youngsville, Pennsylvania, where she received her education. She started nursing school, but dropped out to get married. She married Charles Decker Spotts on Dec. 5, 1953. She and Decker had lived in various states during their careers. She was involved in many church activities. She especially thrived in children's church programs. She had worked as an aide for several years at Manchester Elementary School in Maryland. She loved to entertain, often housing missionaries, singing groups and Fresh Air children. She loved all varieties of plants, her home looking more like a greenhouse. She loved nature, especially deer and cardinals. She had been involved in the Gideon's Auxiliary. She and Decker enjoyed traveling and spent more than 10 years motorhome traveling throughout the country. A fond memory was spending seven weeks doing a cross country trek. She was a very supportive wife and loving mother. She is survived by her husband, Charles Spotts, and her son, Brian Spotts and his wife, Tina, all of Pittsford, Vermont; a daughter, Charann Beth Creech, of Greenville, South Carolina; one sister, Bonnie Dove, of Bluffton, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Carrie and Luke Creech, Krista (Spotts) Desabrais, Kendra (Spotts) Seavey and Kelsey (Spotts) Magnuson; and her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hillary and Hayden Desabrais, Malcolm and Piper Seavey and Sophie Magnuson. She was predeceased by a son, Keith Allen Spotts; her brothers, Pete Senchuk and Nick Senchuk; and a sister, Helen Carlson. The memorial service "In Celebration of Her Life" will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Calvary Bible Church, 2 Meadow Lane, in Rutland. Rev. Ed Elliott will officiate. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701; or to Elderly Services, 27 North Pleasant St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
