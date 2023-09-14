Mary Anne Culver RUTLAND — Mary Anne Culver, of Rutland, passed away on September 3, 2023, at the age of 69. Mary Anne passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Mary Anne was born in Rutland on June 9, 1954, daughter of Lawrence W. and Helena (Leahey) Culver. Mary Anne is predeceased by both of her parents, Larry and Helena, sister Martha Congdon, brother-in-law, Jim Anderson and nephew Mike Culver. She is survived by her sister Frances Anderson (Sheldon Ghetler) of Chester, brother John Culver (MaryLynn Culver)of Rutland. While Mary Anne never married or had children of her own, she was a beloved aunt and great-aunt to her nieces and nephews, Clarke Congdon (Jennifer) of Manassas, VA and their three kids, Cash, Hazel and Rowan; Justin Anderson (Amy) of Chester, VT and their kids, Kenzie and James; her nieces, Katie Gilcris (Jeff) of N Springfield, VT and their kids Jeff and Gretchen; Ben Anderson of Boston; Evan Culver (Carleigh) of Shrewsbury; and her nieces, Lexie Culver of Rutland, VT. Mary Anne graduated from MSJ in 1972 and went on to attend the New England School of Art & Design in Boston, MA where she received a degree in Graphic Design. Mary Anne went on to pursue a career in Commercial Printing in Boston for 30 years, at which point, Mary Anne returned to Vermont and closed out her lifelong career at Springfield Printing. Mary Anne was genuine, selfless, strong, sassy, independent and lived life on her own terms. Mary Anne always lent a helping hand to those she cared for, it did not matter if you were family or a friend who became part of her family. She enjoyed her time out in the evening with friends, if someone was sitting alone, Mary Anne made sure they felt welcomed and invited them into the group, it did not take long for them to become part of her extended family. Mary Anne fiercely loved her family. From trips to Lake Bomoseen, Maine, Cape Cod and Europe, she always treasured the memories and experiences. Taking rides and enjoying sophisticated lunches was something that Mary Anne always looked forward to and she loved sharing that time with friends and family. Per Mary Anne’s request, there will be a celebration of life at the Southside Restaurant on Saturday, October 28th at 3:00. There will be a private graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
