Mary Anne Justin CENTER RUTLAND — Mary Anne Justin, 80, of Center Rutland, Vermont, died on March 28, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Rutland, to Stanley J. Bania Sr.. and Sophie C. (Blicharz) Bania. On Oct. 12, 1963, Mary Anne married Brian D. Justin Sr., who died on Sept. 17, 1983. She was also predeceased by her twin brother, Joseph Bania (Feb. 19, 2021), and her sister, Frances Kardas (Jan. 14, 2022). She is survived by siblings, Stanley Bania Jr. and Anne Sharp (Robert), and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by son Brian D. Justin Jr. (Laura) and granddaughter Sophie, of Forest, Virginia; and daughter Ondrea M. Justin, of Massachusetts. Mary Anne was a career elementary school teacher (1965 to 2004) who taught so many. She was a woman of deep faith and of service to others. She most recently volunteered as a Eucharistic minister for Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Rutland) and at the Rutland Community Cupboard. Privately, she enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and sharing. Mary Anne requested to be buried in a very private, family-only ceremony in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rutland, which will take place on June 25. A Catholic Mass in remembrance of her will be celebrated at a later to be published date and time, as a way to bring closure for her remaining family and friends. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
