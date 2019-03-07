Mary B. Bishop rites BRANDON - The funeral service for Mary Backus Bishop, age 84, who died February 28, 2019, was held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Brandon United Methodist Church. The Rev. Ken Bevan, pastor officiated. Mike Clark was the organist. Pallbearers included; Rodney Davis, David Davis, Rishe Connelly, Michele Stevens, Matthew Fox, Bob Kilpeck and Ethan Dick. Following the ceremony the family received friends in the church hall, for a time of remembrance. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
