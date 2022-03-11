Mary (Bailey) St. Peter ST. JOHNSBURY — Mary Elizabeth (Bailey) St. Peter, of St. Johnsbury, passed away peacefully Friday, March 4, 2022, at the age of 99. She was born in Bradford, Vermont, Feb. 9, 1923, the daughter of William and Agnes Bailey. As a young child, she and her family moved to St. Johnsbury. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy with the class of 1941 and attended secretarial school after that. She married Frederick P. St. Peter in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 2, 1944. She was a longtime member of the North Congregational Church (United Community Church, UCC) and the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 58. Mary was predeceased by her husband; her parents; sister Dorothy, infant sister Betty, brother Robert; and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sisters, Mildred Walters, and Catherine Armstrong; brother Charles Bailey and wife Sylvia. Other survivors are her sons and their wives, Allan and Karen St. Peter, John and Fran St. Peter, and Paul St. Peter and Diana Holder; her daughter, Mary and husband Todd Leadbeater; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews and their families. She will be remembered at a graveside service May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. A reception will follow at the United Community Church, UCC at 1325 Main St. in St. Johnsbury. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Gene McDonough Scholarship Fund Inc., c/o St. Johnsbury Fire Department, 1187 Main St. Suite 3, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at Sayles Funeral Home (saylesfh.com).
