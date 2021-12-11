Mary Beauchamp Sullivan RUTLAND — Mary Beauchamp Sullivan, aged 92, a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family on Dec. 9, 2021. Mary lived a long and miraculous life in Rutland, Vermont. She was born in Rutland, September 20, 1929, She grew up on Adams Street, graduated from Rutland High School, Class of 1947, and after graduation, worked at the local banks for many years. She married Richard F. Sullivan on Sept. 1, 1956, and they raised their family in Rutland. Richard predeceased her on Nov. 2, 1989. She had an incredibly strong faith and belonged to Christ the King Church for many years where she helped with a variety of activities. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society and with her husband, provided spiritual guidance to many. Predeceased by her husband, Richard; her brothers, Maurice, Lawrence, Alfred and Robert; and her sisters, Jean Beauchamp and Joyce Smith; and a great-granddaughter; she is survived by her beloved sister, Edna Dow (97); and sisters-in-law, Doreen Beauchamp and Nancy Beauchamp. Also surviving are her six children, Karen Gennette (Carol Maloney), Peter Sullivan (Edyie), Chris Sullivan (Margie), Matt Sullivan, Mary Roth (Robbie) and Tim Sullivan (Wendy); 21 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews Mary had wonderful care from Rutland's VNA and Hospice at the end of her life and we send very heartfelt appreciation to the team. Contributions may be made to Christ the King Church and the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Christ the King Church. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Dec, 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home.
