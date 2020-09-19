Mary Beth Bellone BRANDON — It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Beth Bellone have to announce her passing on Aug. 26, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. Mary Beth fought courageously to live. Mary Beth was a loving mother to Alex. He was her shining star. Mary was a wonderful sister to George, Barbara, Rose and Johnny. Mary Beth warmed the hearts of all she met. We grieve with all her friends, and friends she had many! Mary Beth worked at Rutland Regional in General Surgery. Mary Beth made a difference in her patients’ lives and will be sadly missed by anyone who knew her. Mary Beth lit up the room with her beautiful smile. She was courageous, strong, loving, kind, generous and the most positive person you could ever meet! Mary Beth played college basketball, loved collecting antiques, dancing and loved Vermont. It was the simple things in life she loved most! Mary Beth was born in Queens, New York. She moved to Vermont in 2002 with her husband, Richard, who preceded her in her death, and their son, Alex. A Celebration of Life will be in the near future and we will announce it. In honor of Mary Beth, she would want you to say a word of encouragement to someone you know or do not know. God sees hearts as we see faces.
