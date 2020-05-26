Mary Bianchi RUTLAND — Mary Bianchi of Rutland unexpectedly passed away May 22, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, just one day shy of her 61st wedding anniversary. Mary was born on Aug. 29, 1935, in Rutland, to the late Solon and Lottie (Whitney) Todriff of East Clarendon. Mary was the fourth of 10 children. Her father was a railroad conductor and had a train depot moved to the family homestead. Her mother, Lottie, ran “The Whistle Stop Antique Shop” from this depot. Whistle Stop is where Mary discovered her passion for all things old. Mary loved auctions, garage sales and flea markets. She once crashed a wedding because she thought there was an auction under that big white tent. Mary and her husband, Jerry, enjoyed setting up at flea markets all around Vermont. Newfane was a favorite spot. Once a week from May through October, beginning in 1972 and ending in 2016, these two made the trek south so as not to disappoint their regular clientele. Up until the last year of her life, Mary and Jerry were still setting up at flea markets. When their advanced years made it difficult to do so, people stepped up to assist with the lugging of boxes from their van to their table. Mary had a heart of gold. She volunteered for many years teaching catechism at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Mary helped her daughter start a Girl Scout program at Forest Park Community Center. She quietly purchased needed items so the girls could attend camp. Mary purchased many Christmas presents for marginally housed children. She surprised a family living in a motel one Christmas Eve, thus the kids would know Santa didn’t forget them. Mary’s grandson, Ian, recently shared a story that best captured her personality. Mary didn’t get her driver’s license until she was 40 years old. She conveyed to the examiner that she couldn’t parallel park. “I have been driving for 20 years and never had to parallel park and never will.” She never did. Mary is survived by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Bianchi; her children, Cheryl (Alan) Patch of Montana, Gregory (Cheryl) of Pittsford, Alisa (Edward) of Minnesota, and John of Rutland; also, five grandchildren, Lyndsay and Nicklas Adams, Kyle Bianchi, Alexandra and Ian Patch; three great-grandchildren; and five siblings. Mary’s family wishes to recognize the wonderful care and support given to both parents by Tim and Donna Godette of Rutland. They and their daughter, Amanda, are family. Bob (from next door) and Mark Montgomery are also very much appreciated. A graveside service in the East Clarendon Cemetery will be held at a future date. In lieu of memorial donations, read and follow Matthew 25: 34-46 so we can help to make this world a better place.
