Mary Brisson RUTLAND— Mary Brisson, 101, died Jan. 18, 2022, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. She was born Feb. 15, 1920, in Shoreham, the daughter of Alton and Katie (Kubin) Johanis. She was a cook in Christ the King School cafeteria for 32 years. Ms. Brisson was a member of Mount Kisco Boys Band and known as “Mary Jo, the Yodeling Cowgirl from Vermont.” Survivors include her nieces, Tammy Davis, Sharon Nutting, and a nephew, Brian Davis. She was predeceased by her siblings, Clara Johanis Bronson, Helen Johanis Davis, Edward Johanis; and two nephews. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ the King Church. Burial will be held at a later date in Shoreham. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
