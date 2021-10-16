Mary Brooks Hubbard CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Mary Brooks Hubbard, 100, died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021. Born Sept. 30, 1921, in South Dorset, Vermont, to parents, William H. and Cora Bourn Brooks; she was also the stepdaughter of Mary Walsh Brooks. Mary married Henry Hubbard on June 26, 1939. They moved to Elnora, New York, in 1951 and raised their three daughters in a home they built on Route 146A. She was very active in the community serving many years as a 4-H leader, volunteering for many programs, including Helping Hands Food Pantry, and overseeing Captain’s “Extra Helpings” monthly food distribution. She was a member of the Clifton Park Senior Citizens, Adirondack Fiddlers and Hill Country Cloggers. Mary began her career with the U.S. Postal Service in 1966 working at the Elnora Post Office. She retired in 1985. She was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park, New York. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Henry Hubbard, and daughter, Noreen (Robert) Rightmyer. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Gerald, Peter, William H., Corliss, Jerome, Robert, John, and sister, Adella (Arthur) Kilburn. She leaves her daughters, Priscilla (Robert) Leonard and Andrea (Steven) MacLauchlan; her grandchildren, Cathleen (Chris) Brizzell, Michael (Nicole) Leonard, Robert (Karen) Leonard Jr., Kevin (Sara) Leonard, James Leonard, Melissa (Peter) Panagedes, Michelle Rightmyer, Robert “Brian” Rightmyer and Ian (Katherine) MacLauchlan, as well as her great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Geraldine, Rita and Shirley Brooks. Funeral service will be held private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private in Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pawlet Public Library, 141 School St., Pawlet, VT 05761. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, New York, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mary’s Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.