Mary Browne RUTLAND — Mary “Karol” Browne, 83, of Rutland, passed peacefully on August 20, 2022 at the Loretto Home. Born November 27, 1938 in Burlington to Donald and Mary (Kramarz) Russell, she would go on to graduate from Cathedral High School in 1956. After raising her family Karol worked at Tambrands until her retirement. She and her partner, Gerry Hall, enjoyed the RV life and traveled over all the lower 48 states. When not on the road she enjoyed puttering in her gardens and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Karol will be remembered as a loving mother and is survived by her six children: Kevin (and Michelle) Browne, JJ (and Christine) Browne, and Kelley (and Wayne Morin) Browne all of Rutland, John (and Kelly Ramson) Browne of Castleton, Kris (and Darin Perry) Browne of White River Junction, and Kerry (and Paul Buckanavage) Browne of Lenox, MA. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Ryan, Angela, Kathryn, and David and four great-grandchildren Molly, Lucas, Tessa, and Benjamin as well as her brother Donald (and Phyllis) Russell of Proctor. Karol was predeceased by her parents and her partner, Gerald Hall. Karol’s family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude for the third-floor staff of the Loretto Home and Bayada Nursing & Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on August 29, 2022, in Christ the King Church of Rutland. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Rutland Community Cupboard, 65 River Street, Rutland, VT 05701
