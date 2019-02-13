Mary C. Barron RUTLAND — Mary C. Barron, 95, died Feb. 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Proctor, the daughter of Emile and Catherine (Bruten) Chamberland. She was a graduate of Proctor High School and St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. Mrs. Barron was a Registered Nurse at Rutland Hospital, Pleasant Manor Nursing Home and private nursing care. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Survivors include four children Michael Barron, of Rutland Town, Barbara Barron-Rolfe, Eileen Franzoni, both of Rutland, Anne Barron-Burke, of Wallingford; a brother, Richard Chamberlain, and a sister, Jean Lenz Jones, both of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard M. Barron, in 1984; and two siblings Robert and Barbara Chamberlain. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Christ the King Church. A reception will follow in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(2) entries
Sympathy to Anne & Kevin and entire family
Michael,Barbara,Eileen,Ann
I'm truly sorry for the sadness you're all enduring,from the passing of your mom.I have many wonderful memories of growing up with all of you.Mary Kay was so much fun, and, a good friend to my mom.I pray you feel the presence of God's peace and comfort in the days,and, years ahead.With Loving Thoughts,Patty Goulette
