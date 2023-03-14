Mary C. Doty RUTLAND — Mary Catherine Doty, 74 passed away Sunday morning, March 12, 2023, at her son's home in Poultney, after a long illness. She is survived by sons Paul (Dawn) Doty of Poultney and Robert Danforth of Rutland, daughter Lilian Danforth of Springdale, AR, sister Paula Fitzgerald of Newport, grandchildren, great grandchildren. A full obituary can be found at www.Aldousfuneralhome.com
