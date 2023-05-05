Mary C. Fielder RUTLAND — Mary C. Fielder, 70, of Rutland, died on Nov. 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday May 6 in Saint Peters Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to VNA and At Home Senior Care. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
