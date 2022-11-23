Mary C. Fielder RUTLAND — Mary C. Fielder, 70, of Rutland, died on Nov. 18, 2022. She was born in Rutland on May 4, 1952, daughter of James and Carmela (DePasquale) Reardon. Mary graduated from MSJ in 1970. She graduated from Fanny Allen School of nursing. She married the love of her life, Richard Fielder on July 7, 1973. She worked at Rutland Regional as an LPN and later worked as a para educator at Lincoln and Northwest Schools. She enjoyed flowers and boat rides in Lake George. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Brylea. Mary is survived by 3 daughters, Alicia Walsh and husband Paul of Graniteville, Christine LaBrie and husband Derek of South Burlington, and Stephanie and husband Cory of Colchester; Grandchildren, Mackenzie and Anthony Grochowik and Hunter Marceau. Brothers; Jim of Myrtle Beach, Mark (Barb) of Clarendon Springs, Gregory (Tom) of Manhattan, New York, Tom of Massachusetts, and Stephen (Tamara) of Raymond, New Hampshire; sister, Judy Henriksen of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, James and Carmela. A special thanks to her many caregivers at home and at RRMC, and Darlene, Patrick, and her sister for life Judy H. Funeral services will be held in the spring of 2023. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to VNA and At Home Senior Care. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
