Mary C. Phalen Oczechowski RUTLAND — Mary Catherine Phalen Oczechowski, 90, of Rutland Vermont passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023, following a short illness. Known to her friends and family as “Mame, Shippy and Honey,” Mary was born in West Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Patrick and Madeline Reedy Phalen. She was a graduate of West Rutland High School, class of 1950 and the Rutland Business School. On April 26, 1975, Mary was married to Michael “Mitch” Oczechowski at St. Bridget Church, West Rutland, Vermont. Mary loved all things Vermont. She was a lifelong resident of West Rutland, before moving to the Meadows at East Mountain Rutland, Vermont one year ago. She was an avid skier and an active member of the Pico Ski Club. Mary was an instructor in the junior ski program. Mary loved spending her summers and early autumn at her family’s camp, Clearview on Lake Bomoseen. Professionally, Mary was the bookkeeper and office manager for the Metzger Brothers Awnings Company in Rutland, Vermont. She was an active parishioner of St. Bridget Church, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 87 in West Rutland. For many years, Mary enjoyed volunteering at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Mary was predeceased by her husband Michael “Mitch” Oczechowski, September 2004, her mother, Madeline Phalen, July 1943, her father, Patrick Phalen, June 1967, her brother Robert Phalen Sr. October 1989 and her sister, Patricia Burns, November 2019. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Bridget Church, West Rutland, Vermont with interment immediately following at St. Bridget Cemetery, West Rutland, Vermont. A gathering of friends and family will follow at the Rutland Country Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bridget Church and or the West Rutland Public Library.
