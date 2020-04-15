Mary C. Smith POULTNEY — Mary C. Smith, 88, died Sunday April 12, 2020, at her residence following a long illness. She was born on Aug. 30, 1931, in Poultney, the daughter of Michael and Sophia (Skovira) Carmody. Mrs. Smith graduated from Poultney High School in 1949, and then the Green Mountain Junior College. She was employed for several years by Ned Calvi in Poultney, and then for over 40 years by the law office of Joseph DeBonis in Poultney as a bookkeeper and secretary until her retirement. Mrs. Smith enjoyed gardening and cooking. Survivors include two daughters, Mary S. Ward and Anna M Smith both of Poultney; two sons, Michael J. Smith of Castleton, and John H. Smith of Poultney; nine grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry R. “Mert” Smith; and a brother, James Carmody. There will be no public services. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764.
