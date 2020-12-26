Mary C. Williams RUTLAND — Mary Canney "Mim" Williams, 91, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 26, 2020 @ 2:37 am
Mary C. Williams RUTLAND — Mary Canney "Mim" Williams, 91, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.