Mary Canney Williams

RUTLAND — Mary “Mimi” Canney Williams passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Dec. 22, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was 91 years old.
Mary was born on Feb. 16, 1929, in Rutland, Vermont, the fourth of six children in the family of John R. and Kathleen Canney.
Mary attended Christ the King School and was a proud graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, where she was valedictorian of her class.
She went on to study art at the College of Mount St. Vincent in New York City, and continued her studies at Boston University, where she received a Master's degree in Art History. She traveled to Europe twice in the early-1950s to study and experience much of the art she had been exposed to in school. Art – whether it be creative art, art history or teaching – was always an important part of Mary’s life.
After college, Mary embraced a career teaching art at the elementary, junior high and high school levels that would span over 30 years. She taught at schools located in New York, Michigan and Vermont. Following her scholastic art teaching career, she taught art at Lenny Burke’s Farm in Vermont – something she truly enjoyed.
Mary was married in August 1959 to R. Clarke Williams III, and later had three children, Beau, Bruce and Diana. Her children were always very important to her. After they had grown and ventured out into the world, she would look forward to visits and phone conversations where she would be able to hear stories of what her children were up to. Mary had many photo albums of her children’s exploits and loved flipping through them, as they connected her visually with their many adventures. She also felt very connected to the entire Canney clan – family was always foremost in her thoughts.
Mary was also a longtime “Jeopardy” fan. Even in her later years, she was still known to “run the category” on numerous subjects – especially Art History. She also loved watching Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Mary was able to lead a full and eventful life, and will be truly missed by her family, and all who knew her.
Mary was predeceased by her father, John R. Canney Sr., and mother, Kathleen; her brothers, John R. Jr. and George; her sisters, Jean (Anderson) and Kathleen (Smyrski). She was also predeceased by her daughter, Diana Williams Gambal.
She is survived by her brother, Robert O. Canney; sons, Ralph C. “Beau” Williams IV and wife Charlene, Bruce P. Williams and wife Heather; and grandson, Samuel P. Williams.
A celebration to recognize and remember Mary’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts can be made to Christ the King Church in her memory.
Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
