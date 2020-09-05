Mary Catherine Tuliper RUTLAND — Mary Catherine Tuliper, 82, died Aug. 30, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Rutland, the daughter of Giuseppe and Christine (LaRock) Galiano. She attended Mount St. Joseph Academy. On Oct. 6, 1956, she married Frederick A. Tuliper Sr. Mrs. Tuliper was employed for 49 years by Foley Services until her retirement. She enjoyed the Cincinnatti Reds, old Western movies and Elvis. Survivors include three sons, Charles, Benjamin and Dean Tuliper; four daughters, Rosemarie Gainer, Lisa Tuliper, Tracy Tuliper and Nancy Jaurigue; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2009; a son, Frederick Jr.; a step-granddaughter; a sister, Carmel Downey; three brothers, Benito, Michael and Salvatore Galiano. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Masks and social distancing required. Burial will take place 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.