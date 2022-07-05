Mary Clifford RUTLAND — Mary Clifford 60 of Rutland died at Rutland Regional Medical Friday May 27th. Funeral services will be held Friday July 8th, 11am at St. Peter’s church in Rutland.
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 12:28 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.