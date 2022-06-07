Mary Connolly McGinnis DERRY, N.H. — Born and raised in Rutland, Vermont, Mary Connolly McGinnis died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Windham, New Hampshire.
Mary was born to James and Elizabeth Connolly in 1946. She attended Christ the King Catholic School and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1964. She went to Fisher College in Boston, Massachusetts, and received her degree from Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
Mary pursued her career teaching business in Plattsburgh, New York, and then found her way back to the Boston area, settling in Framingham, Massachusetts, where she worked at the Bay State Gas Co. Eventually, moving back to the Rutland area, Mary worked for many years at local doctors’ offices.
Known affectionately by many as “M,” Mary had a large circle of family and friends. Everyone who knew her, knew she loved gatherings — and if there was music and dancing, she was on the dance floor! She also loved road trips, calling herself a Road Warrior; she would often make trips to the Carolinas to visit her children while they attended colleges down South.
She was loved and will be missed by many. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn McGinnis, of Brooklyn, New York, and Kristen (McGinnis) Cohen with her husband, Benjamin Cohen, of Derry, New Hampshire; her two grandchildren, Madison and Cameron Cohen; her brother, Martin Connolly and his wife, Ada, of Fort Washington, Maryland, and their daughter, Anne (Connolly) and her husband, Hank Walther, with their children, Tyson and Rio; her sister, Kathleen (Connolly) and her husband, Matthew MacDonald, of Conway, New Hampshire, and their son, Matthew and his wife, Rita, with their daughter, Isla MacDonald, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
Mary was predeceased by her brother, Robert Connolly, of Rutland, Vermont, and her parents.
There will be calling hours held at Clifford’s Funeral Home on Thursday, June 9, from 4 p.m.–6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church on Friday, June 10, at 11 a.m. followed by a committal of ashes in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the guidance of Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.