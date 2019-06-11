Mary D. Ketcham BRANDON — Mary D. Ketcham, age 91, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at her second home, Shard Villa in Salisbury. Mrs. Ketcham was born in Brandon on Nov. 12, 1927. She was the daughter of Earl and Lila (Trombley) Dunshee. She grew up on the family farm and received her early education in local schools. She graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1946. On Oct. 19, 1946, she married Gordon Roy Ketcham in the Brandon Congregational Church. Mr. Ketcham predeceased her Aug. 16, 2015. She really was a lifelong Brandon resident. She began her working career at the Ayrshire Breeders Association in Brandon, only taking time off to have her two children. She retired as the editor of the Ayrshire Digest Magazine in 1988. Following retirement, she and her late husband spent the next 17 winters in Leesburg, FL, where she learned to play golf. She had been a lifelong member of the Brandon Congregational Church, where she served in many various church offices. She belonged to Marble Chapter #80 Order of The Eastern Star. She was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. Surviving are her son, Stephen E. Ketcham and wife Christine, of Middlebury, and her daughter, Laurie Ketcham Rudloff and husband Robert, of Las Vegas, NV; one sister, Jeanne Jenkins, of Shelburne; five grandchildren Peter S. Antos-Ketcham and wife Katie, Seth Mobley and wife Katie, Robert W. Rudloff III and wife Jenn, Timothy P. Rudloff and significant other Jenn Hart, Andrew J. Rudloff; six great-grandchildren Oliver F. Mobley, Bailey E. Antos-Ketcham, Carter John Antos-Ketcham, Sylvia C. Mobley and Robert W. Rudloff IV, Evelyn G. Rudloff. Nieces and nephews Paula LaRose, Nancy Jenkins, Sue Jenkins, Ken Johnson and Joanne Schmidt, Jeannie Meyer, Bob Dunshee, Jeff Dunshee, Maryanne Lawley, also survive her. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Brandon Congregational Church. The graveside committal service and burial will follow the ceremony, in the family lot in Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Columbus Smith Estate Trust, c/o Shard Villa, 1177 Shard Villa Road, Salisbury, VT 05769. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.