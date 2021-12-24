Mary (DeFeo) Gleason WALLINGFORD — Mary Lena (DeFeo) Gleason, 83, of Wallingford, Vermont, passed away at her residence on Dec. 20, 2021. Born on Nov. 30, 1938, in Wakefield, Massachusetts, to Alfred and Lena (DeVito) DeFeo, she grew up in Revere, Massachusetts, and attended Revere High School. She was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Lena Defeo; her brother, Louis M. DeFeo; and her husband, Dennis James Gleason Jr. Surviving family members include her son, Dennis James Gleason III, of Plymouth, Massachusetts; a daughter, Cathleen (Gleason) Frederick, and son-in-law, Charles Frederick, of Wallingford, Vermont; a grandson, Devin Gleason-Lambert and wife Stephanie (Ames) Gleason, of Rockport, Massachusetts; her twin sister, Louisa (DeFeo) Vingl, of Murphy, North Carolina; her nephews, David and Mark Vingl; and her great-nieces, Ann Marie Gleason, Elizabeth (Gleason) LaTorre, Susan Gleason and Jennifer Phillipi-Orecchio. Mary was very devoted to her family and friends and loved to spend quality time with them. She raised cranberries with her husband at their home in Middleboro, Massachusetts. Mary was known for her sharp business acumen and was always very successful in her ventures. She enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and discussing the post-game report with her son, Dennis. She took great pride in her home and always had it beautifully decorated with flowers all throughout the year. Mary will be greatly missed but we like to think that there is a little bit more gold in the golden gates of heaven since Mary has arrived. Friends may call at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home in Wallingford, Vermont, from 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, until the 2 p.m. church service at St. Patrick Church, also in Wallingford. Per the family, masks are required during the services. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
