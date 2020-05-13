Mary Denise (McCue) Southgate CICERO, N.Y. — Mary Denise “Denny” (McCue) Southgate, 80, of Cicero, New York, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Elderwood Nursing Home in Liverpool, New York. Mary, or “Denny” as she preferred, was born on Sept. 14, 1939, in Rutland, Vermont, to the late Leo and Agnes (Ducharme) McCue. Denny’s grandparents were the late Dennis and Rose (Cassidy) McCue, and Andrew and Lillian (Hope) Ducharme. Denny was a member of Christ the King Church. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, class of 1957; then graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, class of 1960. After nursing school, Denny enjoyed a 44-year career in Vermont as a registered nurse working in skilled nursing performing the duties of staff nurse, quality control, infection control, employee health, director of Nurse Services and director of Staff Development until her retirement in 2004. In 2013, Denny relocated to Cicero and was a resident of Lucille Manor. She attended St. Joseph the Worker Church, Liverpool, and later took in-resident communion from Sacred Heart Church, Cicero. Denny was a supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She enjoyed traveling as far away as Hawaii, Germany, Italy and Spain. She was an avid reader of thrillers and mysteries. She enjoyed knitting, game night with residents, watching football (especially her Patriots) and golf (a Tiger Woods fan), and spending time with her family, friends, and precious time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and grandparents, Denny was predeceased by her sisters, Phyllis Creed and Andrea Elrick; and her brother, Martin “Marty” McCue. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Jane Soulia and Martha “Mimi” Tennien, and her brother, John “Jay” McCue; her children, Maureen “Reeni” (Thomas) Cain, Mary “Terri” Crete, Eric Southgate and Carla (Phurriott) Henry; her grandchildren, Ashley (Lema) Carter, Andrew Cain, American Cain, Colleen Crete, Leo Henry, Elliot Henry and Caroline Henry; her great-grandchildren, Gabriel Carter, Camellia Carter and Ashton Bartley-Cain; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A memorial service will be held in Denny’s honor at Christ the King Church, Rutland, Vermont, on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Denny’s family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For more, please visit NewComerSyracuse.com.
