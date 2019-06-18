Mary Dunshee Ketcham rites BRANDON — The funeral service for Mary Dunshee Ketcham, 91, who died June 7, 2019, was held Friday, June 14, at Brandon Congregational Church. The Rev. Matthew Von Behreas, chaplain at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, officiated. Jean Childers was the pianist. Eulogies were delivered by son Steve Ketcham and daughter Laurie Ketcham Rudloff. Private burial service was in Pine Hill Cemetery. A reception took place at the Lilac Inn. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral home in Brandon.
