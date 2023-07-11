Mary E. Cartier RUTLAND — Mary Ellen “Ellie” (Hogan) Cartier passed away peacefully on June 25, 2023 surrounded by her family. Ellie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years Richard “Dick” Cartier. Ellie was born December 17, 1937 in Burlington, Vermont to the late Henry and Catherine Hogan. Ellie was employed for 30 years at Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Registration Department. She was an originator of the "Fresh Air Program” in Rutland. Ellie was the devoted mother of Christopher Cartier and his wife Karen, Carolyn Comiskey and her husband Mark, Lizbeth Cartier and her husband Carl Simpson, Kathryn Cook and her husband Brian and Matthew Cartier and his wife Kelli. Ellie was the proud grandmother of Michael Comiskey and his wife Elena, Nolan Comiskey and his wife Shavonne Kenney, Emma Comiskey, Ellen Cook, Abigail Cook, Benjamin Simpson, Owen Simpson, and Mary Cook. She was also the cherished great grandmother of Theodore and Oliver Comiskey. Ellie is survived by her brothers, Kevin “Kip” Hogan and Sean Hogan, sister to the late Melinda Trujillo, William “Butch” Hogan and Dennis Hogan. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, July 15 at 9:00-10:30, Clifford Funeral Home 2 Washington St, Rutland, VT followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 at Christ the King Church. A private burial with family will follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Wintergreen North PO Box 206 Brandon VT 05733. The family would like thank the staff at Wintergreen North, Bayada Hospice, At Home Senior Care and Bayada Home Health for their compassionate and loving care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.