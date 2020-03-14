Mary E. Coolidge DORSET — Mary E. Coolidge, 95, a resident of Coolidge Lane, passed away March 8, 2020, at Equinox Terrace in Manchester. Mary was born in Cambridge, New York, on Nov. 21, 1924, the daughter of the late Rubin and Mildred Fisher Norton, and graduated from Salem, New York, High School. Mary was a former 4-H sewing instructor, an avid deer hunter, enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and traveled all throughout the United States and Canada and with her husband, enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Alaska. She rode in a hot air balloon at the age of 80 and while in Australia and New Zealand, enjoyed riding camels. Mary is survived by her children, Hal Coolidge and wife Debbie of Dorset, Howard Coolidge and wife Lynn, also of Dorset, and her daughter, Glenda Kapusta of Dorset; grandchildren, Sarah, Kevin, Erika, Brynn, Bryce, Jennifer and Kristin; and great-grandchildren, William, Isabella, Kaylee, Mia, Natalie and Ella. She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Coolidge; and her son-in-law, Michael Kapusta, who died in 2012. Funeral services for Mary will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Dorset. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Mary’s memory may be made to the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home. P.O Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.