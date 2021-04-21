Mary E. Crosby MOUNT TABOR — The graveside service for Mary Eliza Crosby, 79, who died Jan. 28, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, in Scottsville Cemetery in Danby. Arrangements are by Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Manchester.
Updated: April 21, 2021 @ 1:27 am
