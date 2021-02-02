Mary E. Crosby MOUNT TABOR — Mary Eliza Crosby, 79, a resident of Mount Tabor, died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, Feb. 17, 1941. She was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Allen) Crosby. She received her education at Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vermont, and later graduated from Vanderbilt University with her degree in business. In earlier years, Mary worked at Tuttle Law Print and GMAC. For over 40 years, Mary had been employed at the Dorr Oil Co. in Manchester. Mary enjoyed being outdoors in her flower gardens of Brown Eyed Susan and Lady Slippers. She loved to be on the family farm with her animals and enjoyed going to yard sales on weekends. She is survived by her daughter, Felicia Morrison and her husband, Tim, of Mount Tabor; her significant other, Thomas “Timmer” Macheski of Danby, Vermont; her sister, Helen Sendra of Danby, Vermont, and brother, Robert Crosby (Jane) of Wallingford, Vermont; along with a niece and nephew. There will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced. If friends desire, contributions in memory of Mary Eliza Crosby may be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
