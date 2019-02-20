Mary E. Fitzgerald RUTLAND — Mary E. Fitzgerald, 85, died Feb. 17, 2019, at Mountain View Genesis Center. She was born May 18, 1933, in Rutland, the daughter of David G. and Evelyn (Drinwater) Carpenter. She graduated in 1953 from Rutland High School. Ms. Fitzgerald worked at Gill’s Delicatessen and Tastee Bakery. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Survivors include a daughter, Marie Fitzgerald, and a brother, David Carpenter, both of Rutland Town; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry R. Fitzgerald, Nov. 1, 1987; and a sister, Barbara Bischoff. Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Clifford Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Burial will be at a later date in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church or St. Jude Hospital, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
