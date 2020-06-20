Mary E. Fredette rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Mary E. Fredette, 91, who died June 13, 2020, was held Wednesday, June 17, at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Monsignor Bernard Bourgeois, pastor. Musicians were William Gower-Johnson and Olivia Boughton. Eulogist was Amanda Burdick. Bearers were Shayne and Steve Pyenta, Dakota Burdick and Gary Fredette. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
