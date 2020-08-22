Mary E. Lachapelle SPRINGFIELD — Mary E. Lachapelle, 88, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Springfield Hospital, after a brief illness. She was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Ludlow, the daughter of Orison and Ida M. (Hart) Thomas. She attended Ludlow schools. On July 25, 1953, she married Edward S. “Frenchy” Lachapelle in Springfield. In earlier years, Mrs. Lachapelle worked for Bryant Grinder, Sears and Betty & Roma's. She owned and operated Modern Upholstery in Springfield for many years and was chief cook and bottle washer at Valley Street Market. She was also employed as a personal care assistant for elders in the community for many years. Survivors include three children, Michael, Paul and Jeannette Lachapelle, all of Springfield; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Dec. 15, 2006; a son, Bruce Lachapelle, in 2003; and a daughter, Brenda Lachapelle, in 2008. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. A reception will follow, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Moose Club in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Family Center, 365 Summer St., Springfield, VT 05156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.