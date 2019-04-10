Mary E. Lamothe rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Mary Elizabeth Lamothe, 85, who died April 2, 2019, was held Tuesday, April 9, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Matthew Rensch, parochial vicar. Lori Routhier was the vocalist. James Cassarino was the organist. A reception followed in St. Anne’s Hall. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
