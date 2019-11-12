Mary E. Masse FAIR HAVEN — Mary Elizabeth (Belden) Masse, 90, of Riverview, Florida, and formerly of Fair Haven, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Tampa, Florida, General Hospital, Hospice wing. She was born Sept. 21, 1929, in Cornwall, the daughter of Ernest Ted and Hazel Margaret (Barrett) Belden. She was employed as a seamstress for Troy Shirt in Whitehall, New York, for 21 years and then in Fair Haven until retiring in 1987. Mrs. Masse was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors. Survivors include two sons Rene Masse and Thomas Masse, both of Rutland; two daughters Carolyn Spring, of Keene, New Hampshire, Suzanne Call, of Riverview, Florida; four sisters Florence Haynes, of Rutland, Barbara White, of Fair Haven, Virginia Currier, of Whitehall, New York, Ruth Porter, of Summerfield, Florida; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip L. Masse, Sept. 20, 1999; a daughter, Jeanette Lubinsky, in 1987; a grandson in 1978; and siblings Harold Belden, Elizabeth Kinney, Dorothy Perkins and Helen McPhee. The memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any hospice organization.
