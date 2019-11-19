Mary E. Masse rites FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Mary Elizabeth (Belden) Masse, 90, of Riverview, Florida, formerly of Fair Haven, who died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, was held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. Father Vincent Odoemenam and Father Erik Ugochukwu were concelebrants. The organist was Vaughn Watson and vocalist was Rosie Doran. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery. A reception followed at Fair Haven Inn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any hospice organization. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
