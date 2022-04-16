Mary E. Weins RUTLAND — Mary E. Weins, 64, died April 14, 2022, at her home. She was born in Orange, New Jersey, Aug. 4, 1957, daughter of Frank and Dorothy (Moran) Gawenus. Mary was a nurse at Rutland Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Surviving are her husband, Jeffrey Weins, of Rutland; a son, Michael (Meredith) Weins, of Gray, Maine; a daughter, Elizabeth (John) Irving, of Franklin, Ohio; siblings, Frank, Thomas, Matthew, David, Susan and Eileen; three grandchildren, Noah, Adelyn and Eliana. She was predeceased by her parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Christ the King Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Mary was the finest daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, mother and wife. She was the best person I ever knew. She liked nothing better than caring for both people and animals, to say nothing about plants. I lost track a long time ago of all the small pets that have passed thru our home in 41 years of marriage. She spent nearly her entire working life at what was then called Pleasant Manor Nursing Home on Nichols Street in Rutland, starting there in 1981, and working right up until she retired for health reasons in December of last year, only taking a few years off when the kids were small. She left a void that will never be filled. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
