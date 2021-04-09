Mary E. White WEST RUTLAND — Mary Elizabeth (McGann) White, 92, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Mountain View Center. She was born Feb. 26, 1929, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Charles and Agnes (Dempsey) McGann. Mrs. White was employed by New England Telephone Co. and was the librarian in the West Rutland Library. Survivors include three stepdaughters, Margaret Kirck, Claire Reczek, Carol Romeo, and a stepson, John White. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles White. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
