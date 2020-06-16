Mary Elizabeth Fredette RUTLAND — Mary Elizabeth Fredette, 91, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mountain View Center. She was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Essex, New York, the daughter of William and Dorothy (Whalen) Gardner. She was employed at Tambrands Corp. for over 30 years. Mrs. Fredette was a member of Christ the King Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, cooking, baking and going to Seward's on Sunday night. Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth Cioffi of Mendon, Debra Erickson of Rutland; three sisters, Eleanor Tumielewicz of Arizona, Priscilla Merchant of Farmington, New Hampshire, Virginia Gardner of Stratford, Connecticut; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald M. Fredette, in 1986; and three brothers, William, Peter and Paul. There are no calling hours. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Christ the King Church, with the Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Humane Society or Purple Angel Foundation. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
