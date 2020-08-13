Mary Elizabeth Goddard ORWELL — Mary Elizabeth Goddard, age 98, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home in Orwell. Mrs. Goddard was born in Norden, Nebraska, on Oct. 13, 1921. She was the daughter of Frank and Margaret (Wild) Zirnig. She grew up in Norden where she received her primary education; she attended high school at St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill, Nebraska. Later, she taught school for five years in the Norden area. June 1, 1945, she married Richard Henry Goddard in Mountain Home, Idaho. She farmed with her husband for several years in Nebraska before moving to Orwell in 1949 where they continued farming on the Pepper Farm. She was a communicant at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Orwell, where she served as a lector and C.C.D. teacher. In her early years, she was active in the local chapter of the National Council of Catholic Women. She was a past member of the Orwell Fort-Nightly Club and the 60 Plus Club. She loved gardening and embroidery work. Her family was her life. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Richard Goddard, on Aug. 7, 2013; and her son, Stephen Goddard, on March 12, 2011. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Ramona Akpo-Sani and husband Pierre of Orwell, Rebecca Desrocher and husband Larry of Shoreham, Arlene Batschelet and husband Rodney of Orwell, and William Goddard and wife Michelle of Orwell; her daughter-in-law, Mary Farr Goddard of Gilmanton Ironworks, New Hampshire; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and son, she was predeceased by a brother, Frank Zirnig; two sisters, Marguerite Cotter and Gertrude Zirnig; and three great-grandchildren. A private Mass of the Resurrection for immediate family will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Orwell. A public graveside committal service and burial will take place on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to: Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753; or to The Lund Family Center, P.O. Box 4009, Burlington, VT 05406-4099. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
