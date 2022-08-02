Mary Elizabeth (MaryBeth) Sullivan BOMOSEEN — MaryBeth Sullivan 78, died Wednesday July 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born June 6, 1944 in Yonkers New York the daughter of Joseph B Sullivan and Mary Elizabeth (Fariel) Sullivan. She graduated Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers class of 1961. She was employed for many years as a Paralegal for Ryan Smith & Carbine LTD In Rutland VT. MaryBeth is survived by her sister Ellen Roth of Westbrook, Maine and by her brother Joseph Sullivan and his wife Janet of Wingdale, NY and also by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephew and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents and sister Kathleen Egan and her husband Gilbert. MaryBeth enjoyed traveling, especially to Hawaii and Florida, and sitting on her porch overlooking Lake Bomoseen. She also enjoyed boating and taking her nieces and nephews water skiing and tubing on the lake. She was also fond of feeding anyone who visited a delicious feast. Her Christmas cookies were famous during the holidays. We would like to thank her great neighbors, Judy and Rick Pontillo who supplied cherished friendship throughout the years and especially during the long pandemic isolation. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:30AM in the Hillside Cemetery, Castleton with the Rev. Kevin Chalifoux officiating. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at: www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
