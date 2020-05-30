Mary Ellen Corsi FAIR HAVEN — Mary Ellen Corsi, 80, of Fair Haven passed away May 29, 2020, at home, of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 10, 1939, in Middletown Springs, she was 10th of the 12 children of the late Thomas J. and Gladys (Pickett) Wallace. She graduated from Middletown Springs High School in 1957 as valedictorian of her class. She went on to study at Becker College in Massachusetts. Mary enjoyed watching many different sports teams and athletes, including NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson and the MLB team Atlanta Braves. Mary was a devoted mother to her daughter, Bernadette C. White of Fair Haven, and her son, D. Joseph Corsi III and wife Donna of Rutland. She cherished her time with her grandchildren, Scott J. White of Fair Haven, Danielle M. Corsi and companion Scott Lamica of Rutland, Christopher A. White and companion Valerie Smith of New Ipswich, New Hampshire, Alyssa L. Hamblin and husband Shane of Bomoseen; and one great-grandson, Bryan Dufresne of Rutland. She is also survived by her sister, Alzina DeSantis of Rochester. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Marie Corsi; three brothers, Robert, David and Albert Wallace; seven sisters, Alice Ringer, Amelia Fuller, Agnus and Arlene Wallace, Avis “Mabel” Berry, Audrey Fitzpatrick and Nella Colvin. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
