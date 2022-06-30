Mary Ellen Jones POULTNEY - MaryEllen Jones 86, died Monday June 20, 2022 at Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after a long illness. She was born January 4, 1936 in Rutland, Vt the daughter of Edmond and Melvina (Elkey) Rousseau . MaryEllen had worked at General Electric in Rutland for many years as a machinist. She loved to care for people and enjoyed cards, yahtzee, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, she was loved well by everyone. Survivors are her daughters Katherine Dikeman, of Poultney and Peggy Moulton, of Castleton. by her son Walter Smith, of Gastonia N.C. also by several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and by her son in law Ben Dikeman. Per her wishes services celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
