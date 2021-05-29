Mary Ellen O'Rourke Griffin ROSWELL, Ga. — Mary Ellen O’Rourke Griffin passed away peacefully April 3, 2021,in Alpharetta, Georgia. She was born May 30, 1932, to Mary Hinchey and William A. O’Rourke in Rutland, Vermont. She grew up surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins living in the same city. Mary Ellen graduated from Christ the King School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy in Rutland, as well as The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, with a B.S. in Nursing. Mary Ellen later earned a Teaching Credential in Nursing from the University of California in Berkeley, California and a Master of Public Health from the Gilling’s School of Global Health at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She worked as a medical staff nurse and a community health nurse coordinator at the Veterans’ Administration Medical Center Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, and as a staff nurse/supervisor for Interim Home Care. She also was an educator for RN students. Also, she was honored by being included in Who’s Who in American Nursing from 1986-1992. In 1986, District 11 of The North Carolina Nurses Association selected Mary Ellen as a nominee for Community Health Nurse of the Year. An active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Durham, North Carolina, where she lived for 37 years, Mary Ellen served on the Pastoral Council as a lector for three years and a Eucharistic minister for 28 years. As a member of the Catholic Daughters, she baked for numerous bake sales whose profits were donated to organizations serving the poor. In addition, she organized, collected and delivered inspirational magazines to the Durham Correction Center. As a lifelong learner, she attended and actively participated in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Duke for 16 years. Mary Ellen twice coordinated a World Adventure Series, solicited and introduced area speakers for the Conscious Aging Seminars and helped on the Catalog Delivery Team. Never forgetting her experiences in the nursing profession, she was appointed by the Durham County Commissioners and served on the Nursing Home Advisory Committee as a member and team leader for three years. In 2014, she and her husband, Gerry, moved to Roswell, Georgia, to be closer to their family. She became active in the senior group, Forever Young Friends, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, where she initiated a successful and the first warm coat, mittens and scarf drive for the needy. She also was an active member of the Book Review Group and The Writing Club at Brookdale Roswell where they had a cottage. Personally, she enjoyed traveling abroad with Gerry, music, playing the piano, bridge, visiting with friends, courses at OLLI, long walks, watching basketball games, growing herbs and flowers, reading and baking desserts, especially chocolate chip cookies. She relished writing annual Christmas letters, memoir stories and poems for her grandchildren and family. She was especially fond of her three grandchildren, and she rarely missed sending a birthday or a special holiday card. Mary Ellen was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary O’Rourke; and her loving husband, Gerry (Gerald), after 60 years of marriage. She is also survived by three children, Michael Joseph Griffin (Brenda) of Livermore, California, Maureen Anne Stelzel (Gary) of Norcross, Georgia, and Daniel William Griffin of Greenville, South Carolina; as well as three wonderful grandchildren, Jessica and Kathleen Stelzel, and Sean Griffin. Mary Ellen also leaves four brothers and sisters, Dr, William O’Rourke (Sue) of Rutland, Vermont, Atty. R. Joseph O’Rourke (Magill) of Rutland, Vermont, Kathleen Valente (Hon. Silvio) of Rutland, Vermont, and Anne Ratkus (Dr. Victor) of South Burlington, Vermont. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, on June 19, 2021, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
