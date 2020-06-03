Mary F. Ballard FAIR HAVEN — The funeral service for Mary F. Ballard, 85, who died Saturday April 4, 2020, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
